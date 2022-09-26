Five men arrested for suspected involvement in rioting near Fullerton Road

SINGAPORE - Five men, aged between 16 and 21, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

The police were alerted to a fight near Fullerton Road last Saturday, at about 4.45am, it said in a statement on Monday.

The police found a 17-year-old victim who had multiple laceration wounds on his head, arms, shoulders and left knee.

He was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently regained consciousness. He is now in a stable condition.

Officers from the Central Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the men involved and arrested them.

Four men, aged between 16 and 21, were charged in court on Sunday with the offence of rioting.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday for his suspected involvement in the incident and will also be charged in court on Wednesday over rioting.

The offence of rioting carries a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

"The police will not tolerate brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard for the law. We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law," the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.