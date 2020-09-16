Five hurt in Ang Mo Kio traffic accident

Five people were taken to hospital after an SMRT service 169 bus and a garbage truck were involved in an accident in Ang Mo Kio yesterday. The 39-year-old male bus driver and four bus passengers aged between 25 and 64 were all conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The collision took place on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Boundary Road at about 8.30am. The Singapore Civil Defence Force was also alerted to the accident, and police investigations are ongoing. Mr Lee Yong Heng, director of bus operations at SMRT Buses, said in a statement yesterday that the transport operator is helping with the investigations.

