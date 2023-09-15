Five groups raise more than $10m for Lee Kuan Yew Centennial Fund

SINGAPORE – More than $10 million was raised for the Lee Kuan Yew Centennial Fund, by five groups representing different races here.

The donation was raised through a ground-up fundraising drive by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI), Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI), Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), and Eurasian Association, Singapore (EAS).

This was the first time the five groups teamed up for the ground-up initiative, titled “Grateful for the Present, Nurturing the Future”, about a month ago to galvanise Singaporeans and the wider community to donate to the fund, or sign on signature books to show their support.

During a ceremony at the SCCCI building in Hill Street on Friday – on the eve of the 100th anniversary of Mr Lee’s birth – a board showing 218,968 signatures and cheque of about $10.2 million were presented to Manpower Minister Tan See Leng and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing respectively. This was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

The Lee Kuan Yew Centennial Fund was launched in May by Mr Wong to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late Mr Lee. Set up by business leaders, $82.3 million worth of donations had been collected as at May. It is managed by the Ministry of Education under its Education Fund.

Mr Wong said that Mr Lee always made investing in people, especially Singapore’s youth, a top priority.

“The funds will be used for a cause that is very close to Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s heart because he always recognised that Singapore’s resource is our people, and our people are our most critical and precious asset,” he said.

It will go some way to support scholarships, development programmes, and additional support for disadvantaged students at institutes of higher learning, he added.

The centenary of Mr Lee’s birth is also an opportunity to reflect on the values, principles and ideals upon which modern Singapore was built, said Mr Wong.

One of the key values is multiracialism.

Mr Wong said: “Mr Lee and our founding leaders worked hard to build today’s Singapore, where people from different backgrounds, different races not only live side by side harmoniously, but we actively support one another, and we progress together as one united people.”

It is this same spirit of nation-building that underpins the joint initiative, he added.

The different business chambers, clans and associations representing different races worked with close to 400 organisations from their network of members, schools, trade associations and community partners to rally Singaporeans from all walks of life for the initiative.

Looking ahead, Mr Wong said there is a need to reaffirm the core values which have enabled Singapore to succeed, while navigating external and domestic challenges.