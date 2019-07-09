Five conferred Boys' Brigade's highest accolade, The President's Award

SINGAPORE - He read up about cattle in Indonesia in Bahasa, then raised funds and visited a farm in Indonesia to buy three cows.

The cows were then handed over to an orphanage there to be reared and sold later.

That was one of Boys' Brigade (BB) Senior Cadet Lieutenant Jason Timothy Pan's most memorable experience as a volunteer.

Jason, who is a student at Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), led a team of 21 students to Yogyakarta, in Indonesia, for the student-organised service-based project in November last year.

The 18-year-old, who has served in The Boys' Brigade (BB)'s 12I Singapore Company since 2010, is one of five teenagers who were presented with the President's Award by President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (July 9) at the Istana.

The other recipients were Aaron Heng Tee Yoong, Elijah Tan Jing Kiat, Gareth Pang and Samuel Wong Jia Qi, who are all 18.

The award is the highest accolade in the BB programme and is conferred on members between 16 and 18 years old. Awardees must meet the demanding requirements of leadership and service in the community spanning at least six years, as well as in The Boys Brigade as activity leaders or event planners.

"I owe it to my family and friends who have supported me quite a fair bit throughout the BB journey," Jason told The Straits Times before the presentation ceremony on Tuesday.

Apart from his contributions to the Brigade, Jason also actively contributes to the local community, including by volunteering regularly at the Mt Alvernia Hospital Outreach Clinic where he assists in rendering medical care to migrant workers.

Jason is fluent in both Chinese and Malay, which he picked up as a third language in Secondary One, and he finds this useful in his volunteer work.

"If you volunteer at a hospital or a step-down care (centre), you can talk to patients in Chinese or Malay," he said, adding that it made it easier to establish a connection with patients.

He hopes to pursue medicine in the future.