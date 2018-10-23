Five common myths debunked

Caesarean section deliveries are becoming more common, but myths about them abound. Doctors debunked five common ones:

Myth: Once you have had a caesarean section, vaginal birth is out. Fact: Most people think that once they have undergone a caesarean section, they will have to opt for it again. This is not true, said Dr Anita Kale, a senior consultant at National University Hospital Women's Centre.