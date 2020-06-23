Five beneficiaries to receive $1m each from palm oil giant

Palm oil giant Musim Mas is donating $5 million in total to five local organisations, to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Singapore-based company announced in a statement yesterday that, under its Musim Mas Project Onward initiative, each beneficiary will receive $1 million.

The donation will benefit the Alzheimer's Disease Association (ADA), Metta Welfare Association, The Majurity Trust, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The company said the donation is meant to demonstrate solidarity with and commitment to vulnerable families and individuals in need during this period. Musim Mas Holdings chief financial officer and executive director Alvin Lim said: "The Government's swift and decisive policies meant that most Singaporeans are able to cope with the aftershocks of Covid-19. However, we recognise there are many less privileged families and individuals who need more help now.

"We hope this cash donation will inspire and empower these organisations to rise above the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic."

Last year, Musim Mas donated $1 million to the ADA to fund its therapies and programmes.

Mr Lim said the company was moved by the organisation's continuous efforts to serve the dementia community despite facing multiple challenges caused by the Covid-19 situation.

ADA chief executive Jason Foo said: "With (Musim Mas') support, we will be able to bring more quality dementia care programmes, services and support to persons with dementia and caregivers, especially in these challenging times."

SGH said the money will go towards developing innovative models of care and research, to benefit healthcare workers and patients.

Mr Warren Fernandez, chairman of STSPMF and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group, noted that during these trying times, many more families will find themselves in need.

"Which is why we are grateful to generous donors, such as Musim Mas, for stepping up to help charitable efforts. Through these donations, we are able to do more to help ensure that our young do not go to school hungry or in need," said Mr Fernandez, who is also editor of The Straits Times.

Metta Welfare Association's Venerable Chao Khun Fa Zhao said the money will help ensure that Metta School graduates aged 18 and above, who have intellectual disabilities or autism, can continue their vocational, work and life-skills training.

Mr Martin Tan, executive director of philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust, said that the impact of Covid-19 has worsened the collective mental health and well-being of the community.

He added: "Our children and youth are among the most vulnerable (to mental health issues). In recent years, there has been a worrying increase in the number of youth suicides.

"This Musim Mas donation will provide timely support to complement existing efforts to help our youth struggling with mental health challenge."

Goh Yan Han