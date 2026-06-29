2 taken to hospital, buildings in Fishery Port Road evacuated after ammonia detected

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The SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 11.45am on June 29.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital and buildings in Fishery Port Road were evacuated on June 29 after ammonia was detected.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post at about 2pm that it received a call for assistance at 11 Fishery Port Road at about 11.45am that day.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, ammonia was detected within the premises’ compound and it was evacuated.

Checks by The Straits Times show that it is the address of Jurong Marine Cold Storage, an ice supplier and cold storage facility.

As a precautionary measure, buildings at 9 and 15 Fishery Port Road have also been evacuated, SCDF said.

It added that hazardous materials (hazmat) specialists are on site and carrying out mitigation operations.

In an update at about 2.30pm, it said that hazmat specialists traced the leak to a pipe in a room within the premises. The supply valve to the affected pipe has been shut off.

Latest readings from hazmat detectors confirmed that the concentration of ammonia vapour at the location has decreased.

Two people were earlier assessed by SCDF and taken to the Singapore General Hospital for exposure to the ammonia vapour.

SCDF has advised members of the public to avoid the area.