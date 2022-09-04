First Zika patient reported in S'pore since March 2020 has recovered

SINGAPORE - The first Zika case reported in Singapore since March 2020 is an imported case that has since recovered, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times on Sunday (Sept 4).

MOH said it was informed of the imported case on Aug 22.

It added that the person's residence is not an active dengue cluster.

MOH added that the location was examined to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats and fogged to kill adult mosquitoes to reduce the likelihood of local Zika transmission.

Zika is generally a mild and self-limiting illness, with symptoms resolving between two and seven days, the ministry said.

Like the dengue virus, Zika is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.

"The public is advised to stay vigilant and to take the necessary precautions to prevent mosquito breeding at home," said MOH.

"Insect repellent should be applied for personal protection, especially when going to dengue cluster areas in Singapore where more mosquitoes may be present, and travelling to countries where mosquito-borne diseases are endemic."

The Zika case comes amid a surge in dengue infections this year. Since the start of the year, 25,591 dengue cases have been recorded, compared with 5,258 cases reported for the whole of 2021.

In 2016, MOH confirmed the localised community spread of Zika virus infection in Singapore. That same year, the World Health Organisation declared the Zika outbreak a public health emergency.