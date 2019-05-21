First smoking cabin launched to counter second-hand smoke in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The first cabin for smokers able to convert cigarette smoke into clean air has been installed in Singapore, outside Fusionopolis in the One-north area.

Developed by Mr Stefen Choo, director of Southern Globe Corporation (SGC), the air-conditioned Smoking Cabin SG launched on Tuesday (May 21) morning is aimed at tackling the issue of second-hand cigarette smoke in Singapore.

"I am a father of two and there are many occasions where my family has been inconvenienced by the presence of cigarette smoke. I have always felt that there should be a better solution to contain cigarette smoke in Singapore," said Mr Choo.

The cabin can fit up to 10 people at one time and incorporates a three-layer filtration system.

The base of the filtering system is fitted with a centrifugal fan which acts as a suction in pulling cigarette smoke into the filtering system. Once the cigarette smoke enters the filtering system, large dust particles, micron particles, as well as tobacco smells and chemicals will be removed from the cabin. This system can be found in countries such as Dubai, Japan, Kuwait and Denmark.

A prototype of the smoking cabin was placed outside Fusionopolis for 10 days in early May and an average of 100 smokers were reported to have used it daily. The smoking cabin will continue to be stationed in the area for a year.

"We plan to launch 60 more of these cabins all around Singapore, and a further 60 next year. The more these cabins are available in Singapore, the less exposed me and my children will be to second-hand smoke," said Mr Choo.





The interior of the smoking cabin, that can fit up to ten people at one time. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



One cabin costs approximately $20,000 and SGC said that it is currently in talks with building owners and shopping malls to provide "second-hand smoke free places to their patrons and tenants".

Mr Drake Lim, director of Design Jukebox, was among the the first few who used the smoking cabin.

"I know second-hand smoke is harmful to the crowd so I think this is a very good addition to what we can do to help the environment," he told The Straits Times on Tuesday.