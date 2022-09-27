First Singaporean appointed to lead UN geospatial expert committee

SINGAPORE - The United Nations has appointed the first Singaporean co-chair of one of its geospatial expert committees, which helps improve land administration and management worldwide.

Dr Victor Khoo took over the reins of the United Nations (UN) Expert Group on Land Administration and Management in August from Mr Kees de Zeeuw of the Netherlands, the founding co-chair, to lead the committee with Chile.

Dr Khoo, who is director of Survey and Geomatics at the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), will serve in the UN role for three years, the authority said on Tuesday.

The appointment is "an affirmation by the world community of Singapore's expertise and leading position in the field of geospatial information and technology", said SLA's chief executive Colin Low.

Over the past few decades, new techniques and tools have enabled location data to be gathered with greater speed and accuracy for planning land use, managing land boundaries and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Since it was established in 2015, the expert group, comprising representatives from over 28 countries, has assisted various territories in applying such geospatial technology to improve their land systems.

"On top of effective land administration, Singapore plans to share its knowledge and experience in using geospatial information to help other countries tackle the challenges of climate change," said Dr Khoo, adding that the authority plans to share its work on the UN platform and connect local researchers with interested parties.

This comes as greenhouse gas concentrations, sea-level rise, ocean heat and acidification broke previous records in 2021, according to the World Meteorological Organisation's report on the state of the global climate.

A high-resolution terrain model of Singapore created under the SLA's project to build a digital twin of the island, for instance, has enabled national water agency PUB to model which coastal and inland areas are more prone to flooding when sea levels rise, said Dr Khoo, who leads the national 3D mapping programme.

The first version of Singapore's digital twin was developed in 2014 and a second was created in 2019.

Currently, SLA is also exploring the use of satellite data with Nanyang Technological University's Earth Observatory of Singapore to measure land height and sea level changes around Singapore.

This will complement traditional methods of using sensors installed along coastlines or on ocean platforms to measure water height.

Another project that SLA hopes to share is its collaboration with the Solar Energy Research Institute to use the nation's digital twin to identify suitable rooftops for installing solar panels, he said.

Apart from building sustainability and climate resilience, SLA is exploring new applications of geospatial technology to improve the planning of future infrastructure here, said Dr Khoo.