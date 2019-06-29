First round of Merdeka Generation benefits to be rolled out from July 1

SINGAPORE - Merdeka Generation (MG) residents can look forward to receiving the first tranche of their benefits from Monday (July 1).

This will include the first of five annual top-ups of $200 in Medisave. They will also get a $100 PAssion Silver Card top-up, which can be claimed anytime from Monday until Dec 31 next year, Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong said on Saturday (June 29) at an MG Roadshow at Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre.

The top-up can be done at 48 Transitlink ticket offices, Transitlink kiosks and add-value machines located at selected MRT stations and bus interchanges.

There will also be temporary top-up booths at 25 selected community centres as well as selected MG roadshows and events over the next two months, to provide even greater convenience for top-ups.

"The most important reason (for introducing this MG package) is to give recognition to the contributions of MG Singaporeans who have helped to shape Singapore into what it is today - they gave us this very comfortable home and secure country," said Mr Gan.

"We have been engaging Singaporeans through various outreach programmes and this roadshow is one example. Following this roadshow, there will also be smaller-scale MG booths at various community centres and so on," he added.

Mr Gan said that the Silver Generation Office has reached out to more than 70,000 MG Singaporeans so far.

The roadshow featured booths set up by various organisations such as the Health Promotion Board, Sport Singapore, People's Association and Moneysense, which showcased programmes and activities to MG residents to help them keep active.

Another benefit available to MG residents from Monday is an additional 5 per cent subsidy for annual MediShield Life premiums, which will increase to 10 per cent after their 75th birthday.

Ms Christina Auyong, 65, is among those who have welcomed the the MG package, particularly those related to her health.

"The most useful benefit is having more subsidies for visits to Chas general practitioner and dental clinics, especially because seeing the dentist is very expensive," said the retiree.