First public hearing on SingHealth's cyber attack kicks off

SINGAPORE - Solicitor-General Kwek Mean Luck will give an opening statement to the four-member Committee of Inquiry (COI) on Friday (Sept 21) morning as the first public hearing to investigate the data breach involving 1.5 million SingHealth patients kicks off.

To be held in Court 5A of the Supreme Court, the hearing will then call upon two witnesses - employees of SingHealth's technology outsourcing vendor Integrated Health Information Systems (iHiS) - to provide an account of what happened.

The two witnesses are Lum Yuan Woh, assistant director (Infra Services - Systems Management), and Ms Katherine Tan, a database administrator.

The proceedings after that are private, as information affecting national security is expected to be shared.

Mr Kwek, who is a Senior Counsel, has been designated by the Attorney-General to lead evidence in the inquiry into Singapore's worst cyber breach.

The SingHealth attack also led to the leakage of outpatient prescription information of 160,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several ministers.

The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) received a report on the breach on July 10. It looked into the SingHealth attack with support from the Criminal Investigation Department. Singaporeans were told about the breach on July 20.

The COI is expected to shed light on what led to the data leak, and how the public healthcare sector can strengthen its responses and defences in future.

Headed by former chief district judge Richard Magnus, the COI convened in private on July 24 to inquire into the events contributing to the breach, which took place between June 27 and July 4 this year.

The first hearing by the high-level panel took place behind closed doors on Aug 28.

The other COI members are Mr Lee Fook Sun, executive chairman of cyber-security solutions firm Quann World; Mr T.K. Udairam, group chief operating officer of healthcare technology firm Sheares Healthcare Management; and Ms Cham Hui Fong, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

The Attorney-General's Chambers has led evidence in past COI hearings, such as the probe into the riot in Little India in December 2013.