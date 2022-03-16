First Parsi and Zoroastrian museum in Singapore opens in Desker Road

Singaporeans now have a chance to learn more about the Parsi community, whose members number about 350 here, with the opening of a museum on Monday.

Based in Zoroastrian House in Desker Road in Rochor, it is a showcase of the Parsis' history, traditions and Zoroastrianism, one of 10 recognised religions here.

The two-floor permanent exhibition, The Joyous Flame, tells its story mostly through illustrated panels. Other highlights include objects that Parsis use in everyday life - a decorative silver fish-shaped object used to store sugar, and apparel worn during the Navjote, an initiation ceremony for children aged between seven and nine.

Originating from ancient Persia, the Parsis fled to western India in the seventh century to avoid religious persecution.

They trace their history in Singapore back to Mr Muncherjee, a supposed convict who was the first Parsi in recorded history to arrive here 200 years ago.

"We have never had this (museum) before, but as our numbers grew in the last few decades, the need was increasingly felt," said Parsi Zoroastrian Association of South-east Asia (PZAS) president Homiyar Vasania.

"We also felt this was important for our own community members to know more about their history and culture. We consider ourselves an important intangible cultural heritage in Singapore, and hope this museum is an important window to look into and understand us."

The exhibition is co-curated by PZAS with the Parzor Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that focuses on Parsi-Zoroastrianism heritage.

Since the first Parsis arrived in Singapore, they have become a wealthy and influential segment of society despite their small number.

They are well known for their philanthropy and business activities. Among the most notable Parsis here was entrepreneur Navroji Mistri, who donated $1 million to build Singapore General Hospital's children's wing in 1952.

The community faces a struggle to maintain a "critical mass" in numbers, Mr Homiyar said. For instance, it has no full-time priest for religious activities and there is no Zoroastrian fire temple in Singapore, unlike in India, where flames - representing Ahura Mazda, the Zoroastrians' supreme deity - are kept burning 24/7.

Zoroastrianism is the world's oldest monotheistic religion, and was among the first historically to preach concepts like heaven, hell, angels and demons.

Its prophet and founder, Zarathustra, began teaching Zoroastrian tenets some time between 18BC and 16BC, and has become a widely studied figure for students of religion, history and philosophy.

Perhaps Zoroastrians' best-known practice involves the Tower of Silence, where their human dead are placed in an open, circular, raised structure and exposed to the elements and carrion birds in a process of decay that they believe avoids contaminating the soil.

They also claim the oldest human rights charter, the Cyrus Cylinder, placed by Persian king Cyrus the Great in Babylon after he captured the city in 6BC.

It states that "I freed its citizens from the yoke of servitude, I allowed no one to harass or terrorise, I set them free to worship their gods whose abodes I raised from ruins".

The original is now in the British Museum and its message of freedom of religion and tolerance has led to the display of a replica at the United Nations' headquarters in New York.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was at the Zoroastrian House museum's opening ceremony, said the Parsis are a very important part of Singapore.

"Despite relatively small numbers, the Parsi community has always been an active participant in Singapore's rich social fabric. It is a community both of deep roots and tall branches."

Entry to the museum is free but visitors are advised to first make an appointment with PZAS at pzas.singapore@gmail.com