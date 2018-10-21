First PA Mesra youth festival draws 1,000

The first youth festival by the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra) was held yesterday, drawing 1,000 young people together to have fun and inspire one another.

The Mesra Youth Festival held at Wisma Geylang Serai aimed to give participants a platform to showcase their skills such as skateboarding, learn from one another and give back to the community.

A charity drive was held during the one-day festival which saw volunteers give food rations worth $10,000 to 500 beneficiaries that included orphanages, voluntary welfare organisations and needy residents.

Organising committee member Zulayqha Zulkifli, 24, said: "We are happy to see many youth from diverse backgrounds coming together to volunteer and participate in this festival.

"We hope the young people will gain meaningful insights and experiences from their engagement at the event. It will also provide the peer-to-peer engagement that will inspire young people to step up and make a difference in our community."

Madam Rahayu Mahzam, Jurong GRC MP and Mesra advisory council member, took part in a motivational youth talk and an "Unconference Conversations" panel discussion, during which young people talked about their aspirations and social needs.



The festival was organised by a committee comprising young people from universities, polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education and the grassroots network.