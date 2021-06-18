First Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines to be given in S'pore on Friday afternoon, 2 weeks' wait for others

SINGAPORE - The first of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccinations will be administered at some private clinics on Friday afternoon (June 18), following the authorities' approval of 24 private healthcare clinics to draw on the Government's existing stock of the vaccine.

As not all the clinics have received the vials yet, many have turned away walk-in requests from the public or placed them on registration wait lists. According to some clinics approached by The Straits Times, the waiting time for those who register successfully could be two weeks or more.

Several clinics told ST they have been inundated with calls since the Ministry of Health's (MOH) announcement on Wednesday on the 24 selected providers.

Among clinics ready to administer the first jabs on Friday is the Rophi Clinic.

A spokesman for the clinic said they have received "thousands of sign-ups who have registered their interest, but all slots are booked". It will be giving out 20 jabs this afternoon.

The Rophi Clinic spokesman said that vaccination will be conducted on non-clinic days to segregate those receiving vaccines from regular patients. The clinic is encouraging individuals to make bookings online instead of walking in to the clinic.

On Friday morning, there was a queue of about 10 people outside Little Cross Family Clinic in Tampines St 91 making inquiries about the vaccine. They were told to send their details to a WhatsApp number so they can be contacted when the vaccines are available, as the clinic has not received them yet.

Part-time administrator Phuah C.K., 72, was among those making inquiries as he has a medical history of hypertension, high cholesterol, liver cirrhosis and other problems. "I fear the side effects of other vaccines," said Mr Phuah. "So far I haven't seen many reports about the side effects of the Sinovac vaccine".

Similarly, Ms Sherry Cheong, 44, was present with her father Cheong Poo Fon, 72, who has a severe allergy to aspirin. She decided to go to the clinic directly as the phone lines were engaged all of Thursday.

She hopes he can get vaccinated as soon as possible as he works in a high-risk environment.

"My dad is still working as a hawker and it's pretty dangerous for him to be exposed, so the family is worried," said Ms Cheong. "I feel they should prioritise older individuals first, over the young ones, depending on who needs it first."

Others who have attempted to book a vaccination slot include a 63-year-old who wanted to be known only as Madam Chan.

Self-employed Madam Chan called Elisa Koh Clinic & Surgery For Women, located at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, as it offered one of the cheapest prices for the vaccine at $10.70, and it is relatively close to her home.



People who are interested in the vaccine are asked to send in their details to a WhatsApp number on a notice pasted outside Little Cross Family Clinic. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The charge for Sinovac's vaccine by the 24 approved providers ranges from $10 to $25.

MOH had earlier said that as the doses are being provided to the institutions for free, they should not charge people anything other than a vaccination administration fee, which is inclusive of consultation and a 7 per cent goods and services tax.

However, Madam Chan was told to wait for more details as the clinic had not started its vaccine roll-out yet.

Madam Chan said that she was not intending to get vaccinated initially, as she felt she could deal with the risks by taking other precautions, such as going out less often and exercising regularly.

But she has since chosen to get the Sinovac jab as "it is a traditional vaccine, just like the ones we took when we were children, so I feel more comfortable taking it".

"Now that the situation has taken a turn for the worse, I felt that I should get the vaccine to protect myself and others around me," she said.