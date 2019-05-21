First-of-its-kind indoor cycling path in revamped Funan allows cyclists to ride through the mall

SINGAPORE - Not only can visitors walk into the new Funan when it opens in June this year, they can also cycle into and through the mall.

The revamped Funan will feature a 200m indoor cycling path that runs through and around the complex, making it the first mall in Singapore to allow cyclists and users of personal mobility devices (PMDs) to ride through it.

To make things more interesting, LED light strips on the cycling path, activated by ceiling motion detector camera, will light up whenever there is movement on the path.

The indoor cycling path is an extension of the outdoor bicycle trail along North Bridge Road.

At a media preview on Tuesday (May 21), CapitaLand Singapore's managing director of retail Mr Chris Chong said the addition of an indoor cycling path is Funan's way of supporting Land Transport Authority's (LTA) car-lite movement.

"If we want to support the car-lite movement, we must give shoppers alternatives and choices. By incorporating (an indoor cycling path), we are giving them an option. We've got to walk the talk," he said.

He said the cycling path will mainly serve working professionals in and around Funan who cycle to their office during morning peak hours.

Related Story Revamped Funan mall to open ahead of schedule by June 2019, use facial recognition technology

Related Story Underground walkway will link the new Funan mall to City Hall MRT

A bicycle hub on level 1 houses amenities including four shower cabins, eight lockers and a bicycle pump and repair station. There will also be 166 bicycle bays.

Non-cyclists who visit the mall need not worry about safety.

There will be safety features - the indoor cycling path will be fitted with speed-regulating safety strips to slow down cyclists and PMD users riding in the mall. During mall operating hours from 10am to 10pm, signs will be put up along the path to encourage riders to dismount and push within the mall.

Another highlight of the mall is a six-storey steel structure called the Tree Of Life which houses 20 retail pods for brands to showcase their products on a limited period pop-up concept.

Tenants who have signed up for one of these pods include local jewellery brand Carrie K, with more to be announced at a later date.