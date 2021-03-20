First non-profit to support men from low-income families unveiled

SINGAPORE - Men from low-income families in Nee Soon South can receive support in finding employment and navigating mental health issues, among other challenges, through a new non-profit dedicated to them.

The first organisation to focus on men from low-income backgrounds, Rise Community is the brainchild of Ms Carrie Tan, an MP for Nee Soon GRC.

The non-profit was unveiled on Saturday (March 20) at the PAP Nee Soon South branch in Yishun.

Rise is short for resilience, integrity, strength, and energy.

The organisation will work on improving the men's socio-emotional, physical, and financial well-being through peer support groups and by creating employment opportunities.

For a start, in a two-year pilot, Rise Community aims to reach out to 500 men between the ages of 20 and 59 who live in Nee Soon South.

These men will include those who are the sole breadwinners of their family and live in rental flats, those who have lost their jobs, or have always been in low-wage, unstable employment and are looking to gain social mobility.

The non-profit, which started work a few months ago, has about 50 members for now.

Employees and members of Rise Community will work with community partners such as Sport Singapore and Yishun Health to build programmes for the men and revamp the way support is rendered to people of low-income backgrounds.

"By tackling men's wellness through socio-emotional well-being, physical health and positive masculine identities, Rise Community seeks to create a peer support community where men can feel understood, supported and inspired to contribute to the community," said Ms Tan, who will be the steering adviser for the non-profit.

She added: "Men's identity and self-esteem, should not be solely defined by being breadwinners, but as equal partners with women, and as enablers at home, at the workplace and in the community."

A new MP who entered Parliament after the 2020 General Election, Ms Tan is no stranger to championing and being the voice for low-income individuals.

In 2013, she founded charity Daughters of Tomorrow, which facilitates job opportunities for underprivileged women, and support them in achieving financial independence and building resilient families.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, who is the anchor minister of Nee Soon GRC, is the patron of Rise Community.

Sociologist Paulin Straughan from the Singapore Management University said it is crucial for non-profits like Rise Community to act as a bridge between low-income groups and job assistance and training schemes introduced by the Government.

She said: "As with all helplines in Singapore, the difficulty we have is getting the information out to those who need it, and reach out to those who have fallen through the gaps.

"What the Government needs is the warriors on the ground to drive the take-up rate and fine-tune the support that is available."

For such ground-up initiatives to be successful, Professor Straughan stressed that it is important not to present them as a form of charity to the men, but as an innovative form of philanthropy to support breadwinners.

"We do have to be sensitive to the fact that men do not want to be seen as needy or recipients of charity. Instead, we need to have a very good understanding of where their needs are. We need to understand and hear from these men, know their pitfalls and gaps that they see in their immediate horizon, and ways to lift them up," she added.