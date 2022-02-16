First maritime trade event since pandemic to be held at MBS with 7,000 to attend

SINGAPORE - After four years, Asia Pacific Maritime, South-east Asia's biennial maritime trade show, will be held in person at Marina Bay Sands next month, with 7,000 attendees from around the world set to attend.

The event, from March 16 to 18, will be the region's first large-scale maritime trade show since the pandemic struck.

It is also one of just two recognised international fairs that have been confirmed to take place here this year, with the other being the ongoing Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

The maritime exhibition connects international maritime suppliers with buyers from South-east Asia, with companies expected to showcase their latest inventions.

The projected 7,000 visitors will be about half of the 14,000 in 2018. While 1,432 brands from 60 countries exhibited in 2018, this year's number has fallen to 250 brands from 20 countries.

Organiser RX said on Wednesday (Feb 16) that all participants must be fully vaccinated and do a daily on-site pre-event Covid-19 test, which will be complimentary.

All registered trade professionals will be granted free access to conference sessions, which used to be payable.

Contactless technologies will also be used to provide a safe environment for all attendees.

RX's group project director Yeow Hui Leng said: "Meeting face to face is exceptionally essential for maritime professionals. While digitalisation has evolved at a rapid speed due to the pandemic, it can't replace the human touch, the joy of spontaneous face-to-face discussions, or the ability to demo or touch and feel the products on display.

"Such interactions can facilitate closing of deals and drive industry growth."

Exhibiting companies include well-known ones such as ZF, Weichai, Volvo, MTU, and Kohler.

Discussions will centre around Asia's container shipping, maritime cyber security and maritime technology and sustainability.