First look at Bird Paradise: 7 things to see and know

SINGAPORE – The 17ha Bird Paradise, due to open to the public on May 8, welcomed its first visitors on Friday during a media preview.

More special guests will visit the park before May 8, including Friends of Wildlife members, school educators, groups of beneficiaries and migrant workers who helped to build the park.

Here are seven things to see in the new park and know before your visit.

1. 8 walk-through aviaries

Each walk-through aviary reflects a different biome of the world.

Hong Leong Foundation Crimson Wetlands mimics the landscape of South America’s flooded savannahs and has about 40 species.