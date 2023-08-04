First Singapore produced vegan cheese to offer more alternatives to consumers

SINGAPORE- The first plant-based, nut-free cheese range to be developed locally has been launched, contributing to national efforts to reach 30 by 30, the goal to locally produce 30 per cent of food consumed by 2030.

HerbY-Cheese, which is said to melt and grate like real cheese, is sold under the brand HerbYvore and features three products that emulate staple cheeses: parmesan, cheddar, and mozzarella.

The dairy-free alternatives were developed by the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and global agricultural commodity firm Agrocorp International, with Enterprise Singapore’s support.

They offer alternatives to those who are lactose-intolerant, or cannot tolerate imported vegan cheeses, which often contain nuts.

Made with pea protein, instead of the more commonly used soy, HerbY-Cheese contains fibre and 5 to 7g of protein in every 100g.

Mr Vishal Vijay, director of strategic investments at Agrocorp, said HerbY-Cheese is minimally processed and contains no more than 10 ingredients in each cheese product. It is priced at $8.80 for 250g on the HerbYvore website.

Associate Professor Susanna Leong, vice-president of applied research at SIT, said a goal in the development of the alternative cheese was to gain a “clean label”.

This indicates that the product was minimally processed and uses only the necessary natural ingredients, she said.

HerbY-Cheese is available to customers on HerbYvore’s website, Green Butchery’s online store, The Green Collective, and Everyday Vegan Grocer.