First impressions of Budget 2024 for the youth

We examine how Budget 2024’s measures announced would benefit Singaporean youth, from education, to housing, childcare and inflation.

In this special episode, ST assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong hosts two guests:

Ms Cherlyn Ng, 35, a video producer who has two young children. Ms Ng is also a young union leader with Creative Media Publishing Union, which is affiliated to NTUC.

Mr Jod Gill is global employer services partner at Deloitte Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:46 Should the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme, which gives $4,000 to a Singaporean worker aged 40 and above, also in future, include workers in their 30s?

4:38 Cherlyn on how the new SkillsFuture Level-Up programme might in future, help young mothers restart their careers for example; Jod on the impact on younger workers

7:40 Thoughts on the financial support from the (Open Market) Voucher under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme for young couples waiting for Build-To-Order (BTO) homes.

9:08 Would new subsidies for pre-schools be enough to push Ms Ng to consider having a third child? Pre-school subsidy indicative of inflation pressures on younger families?

11:25 Cherlyn on renewed support for cost-of-living measures like CDC vouchers and U-save rebates; Jod on how personal tax rebates can help cushion higher cost of living

15:40 Reacting to how ITE graduates will get S$5,000 when enrolling for a diploma, and a S$10,000 CPF top-up when attaining it

Produced by: Lynda Hong (lyndahong@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!