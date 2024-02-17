In Your Opinion Podcast

First impressions of Budget 2024 for the youth

(From left to right) global employer services partner at Deloitte Singapore, Mr Jod Gill, Ms Cherlyn Ng, young union leader at Creative Media Publishing Union (CMPU) and ST's assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong.
Our two guests in the podcast studio, young union leader at Creative Media Publishing Union (CMPU), Ms Cherlyn Ng and Mr Jod Gill, global employer services partner at Deloitte Singapore. ST PHOTO: AMIRUL KARIM
ST assistant podcast editor, Lynda Hong with Cherlyn Ng, young union leader at Creative Media Publishing Union (CMPU). ST PHOTO: AMIRUL KARIM
Lynda Hong
Assistant Podcast Editor
Feb 17, 2024, 12:00 PM
Feb 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

Synopsis: Titled “Building our Shared Future Together”, Budget 2024 was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Feb 16, 2024. 

The plan for revenue and expenditure of the Singapore government was laid out to address immediate challenges like cost-of-living pressures while investing in longer-term goals of strong economic growth, better jobs and a culture of lifelong learning.

We examine how Budget 2024’s measures announced would benefit Singaporean youth, from education, to housing, childcare and inflation. 

In this special episode, ST assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong hosts two guests:

Ms Cherlyn Ng, 35, a video producer who has two young children. Ms Ng is also a young union leader with Creative Media Publishing Union, which is affiliated to NTUC. 

Mr Jod Gill is global employer services partner at Deloitte Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:46 Should the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme, which gives $4,000 to a Singaporean worker aged 40 and above, also in future, include workers in their 30s?

4:38 Cherlyn on how the new SkillsFuture Level-Up programme might in future, help young mothers restart their careers for example; Jod on the impact on younger workers

7:40 Thoughts on the financial support from the (Open Market) Voucher under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme for young couples waiting for Build-To-Order (BTO) homes.

9:08 Would new subsidies for pre-schools be enough to push Ms Ng to consider having a third child? Pre-school subsidy indicative of inflation pressures on younger families?

11:25 Cherlyn on renewed support for cost-of-living measures like CDC vouchers and U-save rebates; Jod on how personal tax rebates can help cushion higher cost of living

15:40 Reacting to how ITE graduates will get S$5,000 when enrolling for a diploma, and a S$10,000 CPF top-up when attaining it

Produced by: Lynda Hong (lyndahong@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

---

