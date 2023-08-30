First half of September expected to be fair, windy and generally warm

SINGAPORE – The first half of September will bring fair weather and windy days, but is expected to be generally warm.

Daily maximum temperatures will 33 to 34 deg C on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday.

Several nights may be warm, when the prevailing winds blow from the south-east or south bring warm and moist air from the sea. On these nights, the temperatures may stay above 28 deg C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of Singapore.

On some days, short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island, particularly in the second week of the month.

There may also be widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one to two mornings due to Sumatra squalls.

The prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Singapore, with less rainfall because the monsoon rain band is forecast to be mainly confined over northern South-east Asia in the first half of September.

Overall, rainfall in the first fortnight of September is likely to be below average over most parts of Singapore, said MSS.

In August, it was generally warm, with the daily maximum temperature above 33 deg C on most days. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.4 deg C was recorded in Admiralty on Aug 6.

There were also several warm nights, particularly in the south and east, where the minimum night-time temperatures remained above 28 deg C.

Most parts of Singapore recorded below average rainfall in August. Jurong recorded rainfall of 21 per cent above average, and Queenstown recorded rainfall of 61 per cent below average.