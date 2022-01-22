First half of Round Island Route opens from Seletar to Labrador

SINGAPORE - Cyclists and pedestrians can now enjoy a seamless ride or ramble from the north-east to the south of Singapore following the opening of the first half of the Round Island Route.

The 75km-long green corridor winds along the rivers and coast of the eastern half of Singapore, along the Singapore River, and ends at Berlayer Creek near the Labrador Nature Reserve.

When the remaining half is completed by 2035, the Round Island Route will be the longest recreational connection looping around the island.

Look-out points and boardwalks offering sweeping sea views were some features unveiled at the opening of the route by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday (Jan 22).

To commemorate its opening, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, together with Second Minister for National Development and Finance Indranee Rajah, and East Coast GRC MP Maliki Osman, planted two native coastal plants at Changi Bay Point - a new node along the route.

The idea of a round island route that people walk, cycle or jog closer to Singapore's coastline was first mooted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 2008.

Four years later, then Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean announced plans for a continuous 150km path to link heritage areas in the city to coastal spots in the east and rustic greenery in the north and west.

While the first half of the route was slated to be ready by 2021, NParks' group director of parks development Kartini Omar told media at a preview on Friday that several factors including weather conditions and the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its completion till this month.

The recreational connection starts at Rower's Bay Park in Seletar, and passes through Sengkang Riverside Park, to Changi Bay Point and East Coast Park. It then follows the Singapore River and winds southwards to Berlayer Creek.

On Saturday, more nodes along the route with amenities such as solar-powered charging points at Changi Bay, Sengkang Riverside Park and Jalan Kayu were also unveiled.

Cyclists near these nodes can enjoy better connectivity now with the addition of two bridges at Changi Bay Point and a 290m bridge - the longest in Singapore across a canal - connecting both banks of Sengkang Riverside Park.