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The returning group consisted of 302 pilgrims from seven MUIS-authorised travel agents.

SINGAPORE – The first group of returning Singaporean Muslim haj pilgrims arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on the afternoon of June 1.

The group, which consisted of 302 pilgrims from seven MUIS-authorised travel agents, returned via Saudia Airlines, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a statement on June 1.

The remaining pilgrims are still in Saudi Arabia and are expected to return on June 5 and 8, it added.

MUIS chief executive Kadir Maideen, accompanied by deputy chief executive Albakri Ahmad, were present at the airport to welcome the returning pilgrims.

The returning group were also greeted by family members gathered at the terminal to welcome their loved ones.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who joined the pilgrims to lead his first haj delegation since taking on the Muslim Affairs portfolio in May 2025, said in a Facebook post on June 1: “I am glad they are now reunited with their families and loved ones.”

He added that officers from the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office (SPAO) will continue to support the other returning pilgrims throughout their journey home.

“Together with their families and loved ones, we look forward to welcoming the rest home,” Associate Professor Faishal said.

SPAO has been working with its appointed service providers since the start of the year to coordinate accommodation, transportation and medical services in the Saudi Arabian cities of Makkah and Madinah.

It will continue working closely with the Association of Muslim Travel Agents and appointed travel agents to gather feedback from this year’s Haj season, and identify improvements as part of MUIS’ commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage experience for Singapore’s Muslim community, MUIS said.

For 2026’s Haj season, MUIS organised three coordinated direct flights between Saudia Arabia and Singapore for its 900 pilgrims.

“This approach improved the coordination of pilgrims’ movements and more efficient Haj operations throughout the season,” MUIS said.

The haj is the fifth pillar of Islam and takes place annually during the Islamic month of Zulhijjah. It culminates with the celebration of Hari Raya Haji, which fell on May 27 here.

Muslims who are financially and physically able to do so are obligated to perform the haj at least once.