First govt chief sustainability officer sees himself as conductor harmonising S’pore’s green efforts

SINGAPORE – A chief sustainability officer should not be just an expert in his field and a good strategist, but also an effective communicator and influencer, said Mr Lim Tuang Liang.

He should know, having been named government chief sustainability officer (GCSO) this year – the first person to occupy this role.

Besides being responsible for advising on what is the “greenest” possible direction, the GCSO should challenge the status quo by being an innovator and working out how new solutions can be effectively implemented, Mr Lim added.

The 51-year-old is certainly no stranger to implementing new ideas – he served as the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment’s (MSE) chief science and technology officer before being appointed to his new role on Jan 1.

As chief science and technology officer, he oversaw the planning and coordination of research and technology development across the ministry in order to create sustainable and cost-effective solutions in water, waste, food and coastal protection.

Before that, he spent close to three years at the National Research Foundation’s Innovation and Enterprise Group as its executive director, where he was in charge of developing strategic technological road maps for Singapore to ensure that local industries remain competitive through the use of technology.

He is also concurrently MSE’s deputy secretary for special duties.

Speaking to reporters for the first time in a wide-ranging interview four months after assuming his current role, Mr Lim said he has been communicating with different agencies to better understand some of the issues they face, and to think of ways to address their challenges.

For instance, agencies have said that they would like to know the bulk of their energy consumption within their premises.

“To support their needs, we have been rolling out energy audits. These audits provide greater clarity of the energy consumption profile and help agencies identify reduction opportunities,” said Mr Lim.

As GCSO, Mr Lim will help to drive nationwide sustainability efforts, including the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which charts – from 2021 to 2030 – how the Republic can achieve sustainable development and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The plan is wide-ranging and involves the ministries of Education, National Development, Transport, Trade and Industry, and Sustainability and the Environment.

“My team and I would then work to track the progress of the plan carefully to see where progress isn’t as fast as intended, and then have conversations with the relevant agencies to discuss and address some of these challenges,” he added.