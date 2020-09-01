First fortnight of September to be wet and humid: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Be prepared for a wet and warm two weeks ahead, with thundery showers and humid conditions forecast on most days, said the weatherman on Tuesday (Sept 1).

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the daily maximum temperature is forecast to be between 32 deg C and 33 deg C, rising to around 34 deg C on a few days, despite showers on most days.

Warm and humid nights are also forecast in the second week of September, with night-time temperatures around 28 deg C, said the MSS.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon on most days, thanks to the monsoon rain band that is expected to lie close to the equatorial South-east Asia region in the first fortnight of the month.

One or two mornings will also see widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

The MSS said the total rainfall in the first fortnight of September is forecast to be above-average over most parts of the island.

The warm and wet weather is a continuation of weather patterns in the second half of August, which saw more rain fall over Singapore than the first fortnight of the month.

The highest daily temperature of 35.4 deg C was recorded at Admiralty on National Day, Aug 9.

There were also several nights that were warm with temperatures above 28 deg C, particularly over the southern, eastern and western coastal areas of the island.

At the Changi climate station, the mean monthly temperature for August was 28.3 deg C, 0.4 deg C higher than the month's long-term average.