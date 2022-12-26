First flight from S’pore to Beijing on Dec 30, more such flights on SIA in coming months

SINGAPORE – Travellers looking to visit Beijing can now do so via a Singapore Airlines flight on Friday, the first passenger flight from Singapore to the Chinese capital since the pandemic disrupted travel in 2020.

After close to three years, the national carrier is reinstating its Singapore-to-Beijing passenger service on Fridays, on a fortnightly basis.

This comes three months after SIA reinstated flights from Beijing to Singapore on Sept 27. These flights operate every Tuesday and Friday.

Flight services between Singapore and Beijing were suspended on March 28, 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

Checks by The Straits Times on Monday showed that an economy ticket from Singapore to Beijing this Friday with the return flight next Tuesday costs $4,053.

A ticket for a round trip that leaves for Beijing this Friday and returns to Singapore on Jan 10 costs $2,789.

SIA also operates flights to and from Shanghai on Mondays and Saturdays.

A check showed that a round-trip flight that departs for Shanghai this Saturday and returns to Singapore in the second week of January costs up to $5,791.

An SIA spokesman said the airline also has flights to and from Chongqing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xiamen, but has not resumed flight services to and from Guangzhou.

“We will continue to monitor the travel demand and work closely with local authorities to gradually resume passenger flight services between Singapore and mainland China where feasible. China is an important market for the SIA Group, and we will be ready when the Chinese government further opens up to international air travel,” said the spokesman.