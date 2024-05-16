First Cabinet meeting and a full agenda ahead: PM Wong on his first day in new role

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hit the ground running a day after he was sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15.

PM Wong posted on his social media platforms about the first day in his new role at 6pm on May 16.

He held his first Cabinet meeting in the afternoon, in what looked to be a different and bigger room at the Istana than what had customarily been used by the previous team.

“We have a full agenda ahead,” he said. “Look forward to working with all of you to take Singapore forward in our next phase.”

In his first speech as prime minister on May 15, PM Wong had called on Singaporeans to join him in reaching the ambitious goal of building a society where people can be the best version of themselves, and where everyone matters.

There will be no easy formulas to apply or available models to follow in this task, he said. However, he and his fourth-generation political leaders, working with Singaporeans, will experiment to discover fresh solutions and blaze new paths.

“Everyone will have a stake in our nation’s progress. Everyone will play a key role in shaping our future,” he said in his inauguration speech.

He also promised to serve with all his heart, to never settle for the status quo, and to “always seek better ways to make tomorrow better than today”.

“My mission is clear: To continue defying the odds and to sustain this miracle called Singapore,” he said.