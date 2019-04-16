First batch of tickets available from Wednesday for The Bicentennial Experience event at Fort Canning

SINGAPORE - Tickets for the blockbuster event of the year commemorating the Singapore Bicentennial will be available from Wednesday (April 17).

The event, titled From Singapore to Singaporean: The Bicentennial Experience, will be held from June 1 to Sept 15, following the launch of the Singapore Bicentennial in January.

From 10am on Wednesday, members of the public can secure the free tickets to visit the two-part showcase at Fort Canning Park for the month of June, through the Singapore Bicentennial website.

The event comprises two showcases, Time Traveller and Pathfinder, said the Singapore Bicentennial Office in a statement on Tuesday.

Time Traveller is an hour-long immersive, cinematic experience in Fort Canning Centre, and will have five acts that showcase iconic moments in Singapore's 700-year history.

The indoor multimedia show will have interactive elements such as live action actors, theatre-standard set designs and special effects, said the statement.

Visitors will be able to see the show at regular intervals throughout the day. Time Traveller will run on Mondays from 8.30am to 5.30pm , and Tuesday to Sundays from 8.30am to 10pm.

Pathfinder is a free-and-easy experience that takes place outdoors amid the greenery of Fort Gate. Visitors will be able to walk through eight interactive pavilions and installations, and take in reflections of Singapore's journey from past to present.

The Pathfinder showcase may take visitors about 30 minutes or longer to experience. It will be open to the public from Mondays to Sundays, from 8.30am to 10.30pm.

The Bicentennial Experience is free for all members of the public, but visitors are required to have an admission ticket to enter.

Tickets will be given away on a first come, first served basis, and those interested may book up to a maximum of 12 tickets online each time.

For those who wish to book more than 12 tickets per slot, they can write in to hello.ticketing@kingsmen.int.com

Once a booking is complete, visitors will receive an e-ticket via e-mail that will be used for admission at Fort Canning Centre.

Details on larger group bookings, accessibility and more can be found on the event's website.

The launch for the first batch of tickets will only be for the month of June, while tickets for July, August and September will be made available on the first day of the month before it.

The ticketing counter at Fort Canning Centre will be open for walk-ins from June 1, subject to ticket availability.

Executive director of the Singapore Bicentennial Office Gene Tan said: "Our hope is that visitors of all ages will be inspired by our tumultuous history and find out for themselves just what it took for us to journey from Singapore to Singaporean."

Other Bicentennial-related events include the Bicentennial edition of i Light Singapore that was held from Jan 28 to Feb 24.

From May to August, chapters of the Bicentennial Interactive Book will be rolled out each month.