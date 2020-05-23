First askST@NLB podcast looks at life in China post-virus

Parts of China have finally opened up, six months after the first Covid-19 case was detected. People can visit one another's homes, dine out and even visit Disneyland. Wearing masks is voluntary.

One of the lessons learnt is that things can return somewhat back to normal through a collective effort, The Straits Times China correspondent Elizabeth Law said.

As part of the first episode of a newly launched askST@NLB podcast series, Ms Law talks about life in Beijing, where she is based, as well as her trips to Wuhan in January and after it reopened in the middle of last month.

"Certainly things are not exactly the way they used to be (in Beijing), but I am hopeful that they will soon get back to the way they (were). For people in Singapore, I think it is very important to see that there can be a future," she said.

With regard to how strict safe distancing measures in China faced resistance, she added: "It was a difficult period, but there was also a motivation that if we get through this together (and) we do it properly, then things will get better."

The 27-minute podcast, part of a collaboration between ST and the National Library Board (NLB), was released yesterday and is available for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, ST Facebook page, radio station Money FM 89.3 and at str.sg/JACs

The monthly askST@NLB talks were held at the Central Public Library, but the sessions have now become a podcast series recorded remotely. Four more 30-minute podcasts will be released at 6am every alternate Friday till July 17.

The speakers will spend the first half discussing hot-topic issues with a guest or a co-host, before answering some questions sent in earlier from the public.

The next episode will be released on June 5 and will feature senior education correspondent Sandra Davie and National University of Singapore senior deputy president and provost, Professor Ho Teck Hua.

It is titled: The post-pandemic job market - crisis or opportunity for the class of 2020?

The episode will focus on how fresh graduates can manage the challenges ahead in the light of the economic climate, and whether or not they should look for work experience or further their education.

The public can send in questions for the speakers to address at str.sg/JQuS by 6pm on May 31.