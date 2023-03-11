Firms prioritise skills over academic qualifications, say top leaders from Google and LinkedIn

SINGAPORE - Employers are on the hunt for skills beyond academic grades in job candidates, said two head honchos at tech firms Google and LinkedIn.

Responding to a student who asked at a forum how skills can be measured aside from looking at grades, Mr Ben King, Google’s country manager for Singapore, said the company looks for a number of attributes apart from what job applicants may have studied or knowledge related to the roles they are applying for.

A university degree is not required for almost any role at Google, he added.

Rather, the company looks at things like cognitive ability and problem-solving skills, leadership traits and the willingness to challenge the status quo.

Mr Frank Koo, LinkedIn’s head of Asia talent and learning solutions, said that 40 per cent of hirers globally use skills data when recruiting on LinkedIn.

“Employers are looking more at skills instead of past education or even past experience, because employers are realising that there’s no plug-and-play. Anybody who joins the company in a job or role will have to start learning,” he added.

Mr King and Mr Koo were panellists at The Straits Times Education Forum held on Saturday at the Singapore Management University (SMU).

Questions during the two-hour session ranged from the role of edtech and ChatGPT to how institutions can better collaborate and the latest A-level scoring changes.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and SMU provost Timothy Clark were also on the panel, which was moderated by Professor Annie Koh, emeritus of finance (practice) at SMU.

Professor Clark said SMU will launch a co-curricular transcript in April to help students indicate to employers the skills they have learnt outside the classroom.

“It captures the learning from your co-curricular activities, and then it frames that learning in terms of the skills that you’ve developed,” he said.

Mr Chan said there are still companies that reduce job applicants to a single metric of grades.

“But I think (the number of such) companies will get fewer and fewer.

“Because in the contest for talent, if you’re only competing on that dimension, you’re not going to get many young people who are looking for something more than that. So it is in the interest of all the companies to broaden their search.”

Encouraging students to find their interests, Mr Chan said the challenge is to distinguish themselves in a world where everyone’s grade point averages are similar.

The panelists also delved into the topic of jobs in sustainability, a growing field globally and in Singapore.

Mr King said that Google searches for “sustainability” in Singapore reached an all-time high in 2022. The country was also among the top three in the world searching on Google for environmental, social and corporate governance in the past 12 months.