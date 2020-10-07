Firms need to equip workers with digital skills: Iswaran

Covid-19 and its disruptions have made digitalisation imperative, which has in turn allowed some businesses that invested early in technology to perform well and hire more people.

But companies must also equip their staff to seize the opportunities that digital innovation can bring, said Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran.

"Creating new job opportunities is only one part of the equation. We must also continually invest in our people, and equip them with the skills and know-how for digital innovation," he said yesterday.

"A digitally skilled workforce will enable enterprises to fully capitalise on advanced digital tools and gain the insights necessary for transformative impact."

Speaking at the launch of a new digital capability programme by consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble called iFuture, Mr Iswaran said the pandemic renewed the impetus for digital innovation.

He highlighted how governments have used digital tools to support contact tracing efforts and to communicate better with citizens in these challenging times. Businesses have also had to go digital to serve customers and ensure business continuity amid lockdowns and safe measures, said Mr Iswaran.

Technological innovations create new opportunities for businesses, and ensuring employees are upskilled in these aspects will help them contribute to the growth of a company's business, he added.

"We may be living in uncertain times, but investing in the digital capabilities of our enterprises and people will certainly stand us in good stead to weather the storm, capitalise on new opportunities, and help us emerge stronger from the crisis," said Mr Iswaran.