Firms in no rush to get workers back into office

The Government said that more workers can return to their workplaces from Sept 28, 2020.
The Government said that more workers can return to their workplaces from Sept 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Published
1 hour ago

Companies are taking a more measured approach towards having their workers back amid more relaxed rules.

On Wednesday, the Government said that more workers can return to their workplaces from next Monday.

But many companies said they are not rushing to get all their workers back to the workplace as telecommuting has become common with the pandemic.

The Institute for Human Resource Professionals also said that working from home is here to stay, noting that there are now fewer concerns over lower productivity and performance, going by a recent survey.

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 25, 2020, with the headline 'Firms in no rush to get workers back into office'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content