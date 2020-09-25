Firms in no rush to get workers back into office

Companies are taking a more measured approach towards having their workers back amid more relaxed rules.

On Wednesday, the Government said that more workers can return to their workplaces from next Monday.

But many companies said they are not rushing to get all their workers back to the workplace as telecommuting has become common with the pandemic.

The Institute for Human Resource Professionals also said that working from home is here to stay, noting that there are now fewer concerns over lower productivity and performance, going by a recent survey.