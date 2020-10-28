Firms fined for illegal meat storage, processing

SINGAPORE - Two firms were fined in court on Wednesday (Oct 28) - one for illegal meat storage and the other for unlicensed processing of meat.

Mini mart operator Cent to Dollar was fined $2,000 for operating an unlicensed cold store.

It was found storing about 147kg of beef in multiple chest freezers in March.

A second company, ILTM Tampines, had been caught by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in November 2019 thawing and marinating chicken meat in premises not licensed for meat processing. The firm is licensed to sell takeaway food.

SFA officers sealed and placed a total of 78 packets and one tub of raw chicken thighs in the company's chiller.

Despite being instructed not to do so without SFA's approval, ILTM Tampines subsequently threw away the sealed items before investigations were completed.

ILTM Tampines was fined $2,000 for operating an unlicensed meat processing establishment and for the unauthorised disposal of meat.

The illegal processing and storage of meat at such unlicensed facilities poses a risk to food safety, said the SFA.

Offenders can be convicted to a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for a maximum of one year, or both.