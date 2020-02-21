Firms can turn to chatbot for queries on help

Employers who are anxious about the coronavirus outbreak can turn to an official chatbot to find out about the help available to them.

The online bot answers programmed questions on the current situation, the help in store for different sectors as well as business continuity, among other things.

It also provides more information on the measures in Budget 2020 to assist people and businesses hit by the virus crisis, including a $4 billion package to help stabilise the economy.

The new Budget was unveiled on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the bot, created by his ministry and the Government Technology Agency, will provide companies with information in a timely manner as the virus situation evolves. "I hope it will be of use to our businesses, and thank them for the strong support and partnership during this period. I am confident that together, we will be able to emerge stronger than before," he added.

Businesses can use the chatbot at go.gov.sg/businessconnect.