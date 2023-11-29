Firm founded by architect William Lim in the spotlight at S’pore Architecture Collection exhibition

SINGAPORE – It is today protected from redevelopment as one of Singapore’s conservation areas, but Boat Quay’s fate was not as certain in the 1980s amid the decade-long Singapore River clean-up.

Concerned about the fate of the historic area – where businesses thrived in the colonial era – and its decaying 19th-century buildings, entrepreneur and poet Goh Poh Seng joined hands with architect William Lim and other friends to draw up a proposal for 110 Boat Quay shophouses to be conserved and turned into a cultural and lifestyle hub.

While the proposal was never executed, it was presented to the Government in November 1982, pre-dating the eventual protection of the shophouses in 1989 as one of Singapore’s first 10 conservation areas.

Records from Mr Goh and Mr Lim’s conservation plan, including a painting by watercolourist Ong Kim Seng, are on display at The URA Centre in Maxwell Road as part of the Singapore Architecture Collection’s first major exhibition.

The exhibition, titled To Draw An Idea: Retracing the Designs of William Lim Associates – W Architects, was launched on Nov 28 and features 19 projects from the architecture firm between the 1980s and 2010s through more than 500 archival materials and artefacts that the company donated to the collection.

Founded by the late William Lim in 1982, William Lim Associates was renamed W Architects in 2003 when Mr Lim retired.

The firm is behind projects such as the National Museum of Singapore’s contemporary extension as well as the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

Managed by the National Library Board (NLB), Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and National Heritage Board, the Singapore Architecture Collection is an effort announced in August to document and preserve the country’s modern and contemporary architecture by way of photos, drawings, oral history recordings and other artefacts.

Ms Yap Lay Bee, URA’s group director of architecture and urban design, said that beyond inspiring the design community, the collection – made accessible through programmes such as the exhibition – deepens the public’s understanding of the city and celebrates how architects have contributed to it.

The exhibition’s lead curator, Mr Ronald Lim, said the Boat Quay project broadens the narrative on conservation in Singapore. It does this by showing that in the early days of discussions on Singapore’s conservation policy, even those in the private sector were invested enough in the cause to formulate a proposal.

He said the exhibition aims to demystify the work of architects in Singapore and unpack their roles as designers and professionals, including how they work within government regulations.

One way this is done is through the diversity of drawings on display, including sketches of initial ideas, architectural renders needed for the tendering process and those used to instruct contractors.

These drawings also show how the profession has modernised, with hand-drawn diagrams giving way to digital renderings over time.