Fireworks light up Toa Payoh, Woodlands and other neighbourhoods to usher in National Day

The event was held at the sports centres in Toa Payoh, Woodlands, Jurong West and Bedok on both days, and at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday.

This year’s event focused on sports, and encouraged participants to take part in athletic events and play games like basketball, table tennis, as well as get involved in other activities like zorbing, where a person climbs inside a large inflatable ball and rolls about.

Organised by Sport Singapore (SportSG), the activities were supported by a team of 1,800 volunteers from Team Nila, a national sport volunteer movement.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was among seven political leaders who visited ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre.

Mr Wong spent about an hour there, playing football and table tennis with young people. With the crowd cheering him on, he also pulled dance moves to loud applause.

Addressing residents, he said this year’s heartland celebration was made possible by the contributions of many volunteers from grassroots groups and Team Nila, and the National Day Parade organising committee and SportSG. Mr Wong said: “We are doing this so that we can encourage everyone not just to celebrate National Day together, but also to stay active - enrol in Healthier SG if you have not done so, keep active, stay healthy, and we can all look forward to a healthier and better Singapore as we celebrate national day next week.” Healthier SG is Singapore’s major preventative care strategy that aims to help residents take charge of their health. It was formally launched on July 5, starting with Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 60 years and above.