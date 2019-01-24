Fireworks, bazaars and 3 days of festivities as Wisma Geylang Serai launches this weekend

SINGAPORE - Wisma Geylang Serai will be buzzing this weekend - with fireworks, outdoor multimedia displays and festive bazaars thrown in - as it opens its doors to the public with a grand three-day celebration.

Located in Engku Aman Road, plans for the social and cultural heritage hub were first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally in August 2011.

From Friday (Jan 25) to Sunday, the cultural and community centre will celebrate its opening by hosting a festival called Geylang Serai: Past, Present, Future to showcase the Malay community's arts, culture and lifestyle with a flurry of fireworks, outdoor multimedia displays and festive bazaars.

Festivities are divided across four zones surrounding the hub and offer a range of activities. The public can watch cultural performances by indigenous Malay groups or enjoy a concert by veteran Malay singer-songwriter Ramli Sarip over a night picnic.

Other highlights include a sold-out musical production called 1965 Geylang Serai and a thematic bazaar that explores the music which has influenced Geylang since the 60s as well as a food bazaar.

On Saturday, the public can also visit the various agencies housed in the 6,700 sq m social and cultural heritage hub to learn more about the various services and programmes on offer. They include Geylang Serai Community Club and South East Community Development Council.

Most programmes offer free admission. For more information about the festivities and programme, visit https://www.facebook.com/WismaGeylangSerai/