Fireworks and light show to cap 2018 at this year's Marina Bay countdown

SINGAPORE - Marina Bay is set to light up with a myriad of activities in the lead-up to New Year's Eve. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and various event partners have announced a line-up of events titled "Celebrate in the City", taking place from Oct 25 till Dec 31.

These events will culminate in the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019 on Dec 31, which will feature the inaugural multi-sensory fireworks and light musical by Avex Group, titled Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition. This is the first time the Star Island extravaganza is presented outside of Japan.

The show’s website describes the performance as a multi-layered story narrative choreographed to a blend of artistic performances, unique soundtracks and dazzling fireworks. Each ticket holder will have an LED wrist band that synchronises with the various show elements.

Audiences can expect to be captivated by world-class performance acts including lyrical ballet, pole-dancing, traditional Japanese drumming and dramatic fire stunts, while enjoying 3D surround sound.

Entry to The Float@Marina Bay where Star Island will be held is ticketed, with prices ranging from $38 to $148. Early bird prices are available in November.

The other activities include local and foreign performances, games, carnival rides and outdoor fun for visitors of all ages.

There are seven other marquee events apart from the countdown event, which include The Great Moscow Circus, Christmas at the ArtScience Museum, as well as the "Poinsettia Wishes Featuring Disney Tsum Tsum" floral display.

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival that drew crowds during its debut at Marina Bay last year will also return this year with 50 different rides and games. There will also be food trucks, buskers, and art and craft workships held by local artisans.

Visitors will be able to experience "snow" and skate under the stars at the fifth edition of yuletide fair Christmas Wonderland, which will also include South-east Asia’s largest mirror maze, world-class illusionist Rob Lake, and a bigger Santa’s Grotto and outdoor skating rink. Tickets start from $4.

Related Story Revellers brave the rain at Marina Bay as fireworks display ushers in 2018

Music lovers can plan to head to the Esplanade where two events, "Come Together" and "Voices - A Festival of Song 2018", promise vocal performances including a cappella, jazz, doo-wop and xinyao. The Voices event will also feature a style of music known as motets and madrigals, which is music from the renaissance era.

URA's chief executive officer Lim Eng Hwee said: "Through Celebrate in the City, we encourage everyone to explore the different places in Marina Bay and enjoy the variety of events and happenings it has to offer this festive season. There will be something for everyone here at Marina Bay."

For more information, please visit https://www.marinabaycountdown.sg/