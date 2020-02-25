Fires break out in passenger bus in Buona Vista, empty building in West Coast

A passenger bus caught fire in Buona Vista yesterday, and later in the morning, a separate fire broke out on the rooftop of an eight-storey building in West Coast.

The bus fire happened at the junction of Portsdown Road and one-north Gateway, reported citizen journalism website Stomp. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at 9.15am and extinguished it using a water jet. One person's condition was assessed by paramedics, but the SCDF did not give details. Photos and a video sent by a Stomp contributor, who was in his office at the nearby Galaxis building at around 9am, show flames and thick smoke from the bus. Another eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Desmond and also works nearby, said he was alerted to the incident after smelling something burning. He said he then heard an explosion and saw a lot of smoke. Photos he submitted to Stomp show the bus in a charred state after the blaze was put out.

The fire on the building rooftop occurred at 200 Pandan Loop at 10.55am. No injuries were reported, the SCDF said. It added that the blaze involved an air-conditioning system on the rooftop of the building, which was empty and in the process of being demolished. Firefighters, who were equipped with breathing apparatus and personal protective equipment, went to the rooftop and extinguished the fire with one water jet. The causes of both fires are being investigated.