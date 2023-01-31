Firefly flight from Subang to S’pore forced to wait out bad weather in Johor

SINGAPORE - Bad weather forced a Firefly flight from Subang, Malaysia, to divert to Johor on Sunday, delaying its arrival in Singapore by three hours.

A spokesman for the low-cost Malaysian carrier told The Straits Times that Flight FY 3124 departed Subang’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at 7.20am and was due to land at Seletar Airport at 8.40am.

“However, due to inclement weather and a request from Seletar air traffic control to postpone landing, the flight had to be diverted to Senai International Airport while awaiting improved weather conditions before attempting another approach to Seletar Airport,” he said.

According to flight tracker site Flightradar, the ATR 72-500 propeller plane flew along Malaysia’s southern coastline en route to Singapore, before heading to Senai airport in Johor Bahru.

The plane eventually left Senai at 11.09am and arrived at Seletar Airport at 11.40am. The flight had 62 passengers on board, including an infant and four crew members, the spokesman added.

“We want to express our gratitude to all the passengers for their patience, as the safety of our passengers and crew is our utmost priority.”

Singapore experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds on Sunday, with the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) posting on Twitter that it would be rainy and windy for most of the day until some time in the afternoon. It rained the entire day on Saturday.

The MSS had said on Jan 16 that the wet weather was expected to continue for the rest of January, with the monsoon conditions bringing in rain and strong winds.