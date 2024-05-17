‘Firefighting was his calling’: SCDF officer who died was only child who wanted to help others

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) regular officer who died in the line of duty was a nursing graduate who wanted to help others, and eventually found his calling as a firefighter.

Friends and relatives of Captain Kenneth Tay Xue Qin spoke highly of him as they paid their respects to him on May 17, the first day of his wake in Telok Blangah.

The 30-year-old rota commander, the only child, died on May 16 after fighting a fire on board a marine vessel anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage in the south-west of Singapore.

Rota commanders lead a team of front-line officers to respond to fire, rescue and hazardous material incidents.

SCDF said CPT Tay had aced many proficiency and certification tests that firefighting officers are required to take.

His friends told The Straits Times on May 17 that he studied nursing at the National University of Singapore (NUS), and will be remembered as a kind-hearted man bent on helping others.

His professor at the NUS nursing school, who wanted to be known only as Associate Professor Lau, said CPT Tay signed up to be a peer tutor as he wanted to guide other students who needed help.

“He was involved in community services, and was always humble. After he graduated from NUS, he came to look for me and told me he was going to join SCDF as a firefighter. He said it was his passion, and he just wanted to help people,” said Prof Lau.

“It was such a shock to hear the news. He was so young.”

His course mate at NUS, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ooi, remembered him as a friend who would never shy away from helping others.

“If I could describe him with one word, it would be that he was thoughtful. He told me firefighting was his passion and calling, which was why he decided to join SCDF after nursing school. He said he never regretted it,” said Ms Ooi, who is in her 20s.