Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped by fire in Punggol

SINGAPORE - Six people were rescued from a fire that engulfed a bedroom on Saturday morning (Dec 19) at Waterwoods condominium in Punggol.

The fire broke out at a two-story unit on the 16th floor of Block 19 Punggol Field Walk.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident around 11.25am. The fire involved the contents of a bedroom.

On arrival, SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus made a forced entry into the smoke-logged unit.

Three of the occupants were rescued from a ledge outside the toilet on the upper floor while one person was found in the kitchen. The remaining two people were rescued from a bedroom on the upper floor of the unit that was directly above the fire.

The firefighters quickly brought the occupants to safety through the toilet window.

They also extinguished the flames using one water jet.

SCDF said that five of the six occupants were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for smoke inhalation, with one person refusing to go to the hospital.

A spokesman added that patients who suffer from smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries but are in stable condition are usually taken to the specialised Burn Centre in SGH instead of the nearest hospital, which in the Punggol case was Sengkang General Hospital.

Around 100 residents from the affected block were also evacuated by security officers as a precaution.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.