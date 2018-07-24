Firefighters put out warehouse fire near Joo Koon MRT station

SINGAPORE - Firefighters put out a fire at a warehouse in Joo Koon on Tuesday morning (July 24).

Smoke was rising from the upper level of the warehouse when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at 60 Benoi Road, near Joo Koon MRT station, at about 10.50am. No injuries were reported.

In a video posted to Facebook, a police car and a few SCDF vehicles including a fire engine can be seen at the scene, with firefighters rushing to put out the fire.

In response to queries, SCDF said that firefighters successfully contained and extinguished the "deep-seated" fire.

This involved building insulation materials and boards within a storage area in the warehouse, and the use of three water jets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.