Firefighters put out blaze at Raffles Institution

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out in an office at Raffles Institution (RI) on Jan 5 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire, which involved the contents of a second-floor office in an administrative block of the school in Bishan, at 12.30pm.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF firefighters with three water jets.

It affected an area about the size of a five-room Housing Board flat, reported Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted RI for more information.