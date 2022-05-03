Firefighters had to scale 152 steps and link 18 lengths of hoses to fight Kusu Island fire

SINGAPORE - The fire on April 17 that destroyed three shrines on a hill in Kusu Island was so intense that a blue plastic chair nearby melted.

Sergeant Jagadeeshvaran Ramanathan, who was among 17 firefighters deployed to douse the flames there, described the scene in an interview with The Straits Times on Wednesday (April 27).

It was his first time responding to a major fire, and the 29-year-old said he initially felt a sense of fear and excitement.

"It was raining really heavily, there was lightning and visibility was bad," he added.

Sgt Ramanathan, who is about a year into his full-time national service, was part of a crew of 12 firefighters on board a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) marine rescue vessel.

They operate out of the Brani Marine Fire Station, which is located on Brani Island near to Sentosa.

The blaze had engulfed three Malay shrines on top of the hill at about 6.40pm, and the team found that there were no street lights on Kusu Island or fire hydrants.

Mr Hari Haran, 26, a cleaner working on the island, had to use his buggy to ferry the hoses from the SCDF vessel to the foot of the hill.

He was the first person to see the fire and call for help.

As the firefighters scaled 152 steps up a hill to get to the blaze, they linked 18 lengths of hoses together so sea water, pumped from the SCDF vessel, could be used to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, the thunderstorm made the floor slippery.

Despite his initial uncertainty, Sgt Ramanathan said his training kicked in once he and his team of three reached the fire.

They were mindful that shrines were involved. Unfortunately, they could not be saved.