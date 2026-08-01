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Firefighters among 3 taken to hospital after fire in Clementi HDB flat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire at Block 309 Clementi Avenue 4 at about 11.10pm on July 31.

SINGAPORE – Three people – including two firefighters – were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in Clementi late on July 31.



In a Facebook post early on Aug 1, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 309 Clementi Avenue 4 at about 11.10pm on July 31.

When SCDF firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the blaze taking place in the living room of an eighth-floor unit. They had to force their way into the unit to extinguish the fire, which involved items in the living room, SCDF added.



The fire was put out with two water jets.

During the firefighting operation, a person was found trapped in the kitchen and was later taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Two firefighters were taken to Singapore General Hospital after they suffered burn injuries during the operation.

About 40 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF said in its annual statistics in February that more people were getting hurt in fires, with the figure rising from 80 in 2024 to 94 in 2025.



The total number of fires increased by 3 per cent – from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025.