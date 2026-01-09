Firefighter taken to hospital for heat exhaustion, 100 people evacuated after blaze in Tampines

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said no one was inside the unit at the time of the fire.

SINGAPORE – A firefighter was taken to Changi General Hospital after experiencing heat exhaustion while fighting a fire that broke out in Tampines on Jan 9.

About 100 people were evacuated from Block 29 Tampines Street 86 as a precaution after the fire broke out in a bedroom on the 15th floor.

In a Facebook post on Jan 9, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it had been alerted to the fire at 9.05pm.

“Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with two water jets,” it added.

The fire was largely confined to the bedroom, and its cause is under investigation, said SCDF.

In its post, SCDF advised people to extinguish lighted materials, such as candles, before leaving home. They should also not leave cooking unattended or overload power sockets, and should switch off the electrical supply when it is not in use.