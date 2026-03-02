Firefighter suffers minor burn while putting out fire at Kovan condo unit; man arrested for mischief

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A firefighter was taken to hospital after sustaining a minor burn while trying to put out a fire at a residential unit in Kovan on March 2 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at 22 Sirat Road at about 4pm .

The police said a 64-year-old man was arrested for mischief by fire. Three occupants of the affected unit evacuated before SCDF officers arrived, with no injuries reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a bedroom in a third-floor unit on fire and extinguished the blaze with a water jet, with a firefighter sustaining a minor burn injury during the operation, said the SCDF.

He was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and later taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Footage circulating on social media shows flames flaring out of a residential unit’s window, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. Parts of the exterior walls surrounding the window appear charred and darkened by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A search by ST shows that the address corresponds with that of Vin a Lodge, a fre ehold apartment development in District 19.