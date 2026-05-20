Firefighter among 2 taken to hospital after fire in Tampines HDB flat

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In a photo of the aftermath of the fire, parts of the ceiling, window and furniture of the affected unit appear to have been damaged.

SINGAPORE – Two people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital and about 30 people were evacuated after a pre-dawn fire in Tampines on May 20 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 366 Tampines Street 34 at 5.35am .

It added that the fire, which involved the living room and kitchen in a 10th-floor unit , was extinguished with two water jets .

Two people evacuated the affected unit before SCDF’s arrival, and about 30 residents from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF as a precaution.

A person from a neighbouring flat was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter experienced discomfort on his right leg during the firefighting operation and was taken to Changi General Hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

In a social media post later on May 20 , Tampines MP Charlene Chen thanked the SCDF for acting swiftly to put out the fire.

“I’m very relieved to share that there were no major casualties. In the meantime, Tampines Town Council, the Housing and Development Board, our Tampines East CC and grassroots volunteers from Tampines East Zone 8 RN (Residents’ Network) are assisting the affected family,” Dr Chen added.

She shared a photo of the aftermath of the fire, which showed the affected unit blackened by soot. Debris and litter lined the floor outside the affected unit.

Parts of the ceiling, window and furniture also appear to have been damaged by the fire.

SCDF said that the top three causes of fires in residential premises are unattended cooking, electrical faults and unattended lighting materials.

It advised residents not to leave cooking unattended and to avoid overloading power sockets or charging devices overnight without supervision.

Residents should also ensure that lighted materials, such as incense or cigarettes, are never left unattended. Lighted materials should be fully extinguished before disposal.

In its annual statistics report released in February, SCDF said the total number of fires has increased by 3 per cent – from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025. Of these, 1,051 involved fires in residential buildings.

According to the report, the number of people who were hurt in fires increased from 80 in 2024 to 94 in 2025. The number of deaths in fires decreased from seven in 2024 to six in 2025.